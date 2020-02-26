No. 22 Texas Tech falls to Oklahoma in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

Texas Tech could never get going offensively or stop Oklahoma in a 65-51 loss on Tuesday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The No. 22 Red Raiders (18-10, 9-6 Big 12) had a four-game winning streak over the Sooners (17-12, 7-8 Big 12) end with the loss and also a two-game winning streak snapped after wins over Kansas State and Iowa State last week leading into the game. Tech was limited to a season-low 51 points after shooting 33.3 percent from the field, 5-for-15 on 3-pointers and were also just 4-for-5 at the free-throw line. The Sooners went just 5-for-23 on 3-pointers and 6-for-10 at the free-throw line, but finished the game with a 36-22 scoring advantage in the paint and led 32-22 at halftime after holding Tech just 27.3 percent shooting in the first half.

“It wasn’t our best game and the reason for that was Oklahoma,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said. “I thought they played great. There was no question that tonight’s game was very important to them. From our point of view, it’s disappointing because it was just as important for us. I thought we had our guys ready to play, but we obviously didn’t. I’ll take responsibility for this one as the head coach. I told the guys if they wanted to win this game they were going to have to go take it. They weren’t going to help us and we knew we would have to play great and endure them playing great. We knew they were going to hit tough shots and play tough defense. That is what happened. We just didn’t respond.”

The Red Raiders will return to action against Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech earned a 62-57 win over the Longhorns back on Feb. 8 in Austin to extend a five-game winning streak in the series.

Kevin McCullar led Texas Tech with 13 points and three assists, while Chris Clarke had 11 points and six rebounds. Kyler Edwards added eight points on 3-for-9 shooting and Davide Moretti was limited to three points after going 1-for-5 from the field. Jahmi’us Ramsey, who came into the game second in the Big 12 in scoring at 16.3 points per game, was held scoreless for the first time in his career after going 0-for-8 from the field with three misses on 3-pointers. Terrence Shannon, Jr. came in as a reserve to score nine points on 4-for-8 shooting and TJ Holyfield finished with five points.

Kristian Doolittle led Oklahoma with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Brady Manek had 15 and Austin Reaves and Jamal Bieniemy both finished with 11. The Sooners came into the game on a three-game losing streak but dominated the game defensively and on the board where they finished with a 43-29 rebounding advantage.

Texas Tech trailed 32-22 at halftime after being held to 28.1 percent shooting and going just 2-for-7 on 3-pointers while the Sooners were shooting 41.9 percent with five 3-pointers. Clarke led the Red Raiders with six points and six rebounds at the break and Edwards had five points. Edwards and Moretti had one 3-pointer each for the Red Raiders who also had seven turnovers and trailed by as many as 15 in the opening half. Reaves led OU with 11 points after hitting three first-half 3-pointers, Manek had seven points and Kur Kuath provided three blocks for the Sooners who jumped out to an 11-2 lead with an early 8-0 run and were up 26-12 on a Reaves 3-pointer. Tech got two late 3-pointers from Moretti and Edwards to go into the locker room down only 10.

With three games remaining in the regular-season and two at home, TTU is 13-2 on its home court and 63-7 in Lubbock under Beard. The Red Raiders will finish their regular season next week by playing at No. 2 Baylor on Monday, March 2 and then host No. 1 Kansas on Saturday, March 7 before the start of the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City.

