No. 24 Iowa State pummels Texas Tech 31-15

AMES, Iowa — No. 24 Iowa State beat Texas Tech 31-15 Saturday, dropping the Red Raiders to 0-3 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech was listless on offense for most of the game, gaining just 95 yards through three quarters. Alan Bowman started the game but was benched for Henry Colombi mid-way through the fourth quarter.

Bowman finished the game 13-22 for 97 yards.

Texas Tech didn’t look much better on defense, allowing 522 yards to Iowa State. Brock Purdy picked the Red Raiders apart through the air and Breece Hall gashed them on the ground as Iowa State scored 31 straight points.

The first Red Raider touchdown came on a blocked field goal. Eli Howard swatted the ball into the hands of Zech McPhearson, who motored 90 yards into the end zone.

The second came on a 18-yard strike from Colombi to Erik Ezukanma.

Texas Tech has an idle week next before it hosts West Virginia on October 24.