No. 24 Oklahoma blows out Texas Tech on Halloween night

Oklahoma’s Austin Stogner makes a touchdown catch in the end zone during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech hardly put up a fight against No. 24 Oklahoma Halloween night, surrendering 42 straight points in the first half en route to a 62-28 loss.

Oklahoma’s defense made Henry Colombi’s night miserable, pressuring him throughout and picking him off twice.

On the other side of the ball, Texas Tech had no answer for Spencer Rattler and the Sooner offense. Oklahoma scored 35 points in the first 18 minutes of the game, gashing the Red Raiders through the air and finishing drives with touchdown runs.

Texas Tech scored the first seven points of the game, but OU answered with 42 in a row. Six different Sooners got into the end zone, and Rhamondre Stevenson did three times.

Texas Tech fell to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in Big 12 play with the loss. The team’s next game will be in Fort Worth against TCU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.