SAN FRANCISCO — No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 2 Duke will face off Thursday night in the Sweet 16. The game will be shown on KLBK.

The Red Raiders and Blue Devils will tip off after the conclusion of No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Arkansas. The game is anticipated to start around 8:39 p.m.

If Texas Tech wins, the game will be Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last. The college basketball legend said he will retire after the conclusion of this season.

The Blue Devils beat No. 15 Cal State Fullerton and No. 7 Michigan State to reach the Sweet 16. Their roster is loaded with players projected to be taken in next year’s NBA Draft, including freshmen Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin.

The winner of Texas Tech and Duke will play the winner of Gonzaga and Arkansas Saturday in the Elite Eight.