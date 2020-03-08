No. 6 LCU women advance to Lone Star Conference Tournament finals with win

FRISCO, Texas — No. 6 Lubbock Christian women’s basketball beat No. 17 West Texas A&M 59-46 Saturday, punching its ticket to the Lone Star Conference Tournament’s championship game.

Allie Schulte led the Lady Chaps in points with 13. She was one of three LCU players to make three 3-pointers.

The Lady Chaps’ shooting was key in their win. They went 41.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

The win sets up a tilt with No. 7 Texas A&M Commerce for the conference title. That game tips off at 1 p.m. Sunday.