SILVER CITY, New Mexico — No. 6 Lubbock Christian women’s basketball won its ninth straight game on Saturday, defeating Western New Mexico 68-37.

The Lady Chaps’ defense was stifling, holding the Mustangs to 21.7 percent shooting and forcing 18 turnovers.

Allie Schulte and Maddi Chitsey led the way for Lubbock Christian with 14 points apiece. Juliana Robertson had 10 rebounds.

Next up for the Lady Chaps is the Lone Star Conference Tournament.