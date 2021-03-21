No. 6 Texas Tech falls to No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 6 Texas Tech lost 68-66 to No. 3 Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

The Red Raiders had good looks to tie the game and take the lead down the stretch, but they did not drop.

Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Red Raiders in points with 20. Justin Smith scored 20 of his own for Arkansas.

TTU struggled to score at times, and shot just 36.1 percent from the field on the evening. Mac McClung only made two field goals and had nine points.

Next, Arkansas will play the winner of No. 15 Oral Roberts and No. 7 Florida in the Sweet 16.