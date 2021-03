FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lubbock, Texas Feb. Utah State and Texas Tech meet in a first-round game in the South Region on Friday. (AP Photo/Justin Rex, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — The No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders are moving on to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders beat No. 11 Utah State 65-53 Friday, setting up a date with No. 3 Arkansas.

Texas Tech’s defense was excellent throughout, forcing 22 turnovers in the victory. Utah State also shot just 16.7 percent from 3-point range.

Mac McClung led the Red Raiders with 16 points. Kyler Edwards, Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. all scored in double figures as well.