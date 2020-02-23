No. 8 LCU women’s basketball dominates Texas A&M – Kingsville

LUBBOCK, Texas (February 22, 2020) – This is a press release from Lubbock Christian athletics.

No.8 Lubbock Christian University used a 21-0 run in the opening quarter to relieve any “Senior Day” pressure, and LCU’s defense held Texas A&M – Kingsville to a 17.2% shooting percentage in a 71-29 Lone Star Conference victory Saturday afternoon inside Rip Griffin Center. The game was LCU’s final regular season home game, and their 13-0 home mark has their home win streak active at 78 games and their streak of consecutive home conference wins at 66.

Runs were aplenty for the Lady Chaps, who was coming off a run-filled victory Thursday against Texas A&M International. Saturday, LCU had a 21-0 run in the first quarter, a 10-0 run in the second quarter and 24-0 run, which started in the second quarter and ended in the fourth quarter. The 21-0 run followed a trio of early lead changes and it consisted of a pair of three-pointers from Allie Schulte, six points from Maddi Chitsey and seven points from Emma Middleton, who finished the first quarter with nine points. TAMUK ended the run with a Treazure Mouton layup as time expired in the quarter to cut LCU’s lead at 25-9.

LCU was 58.6% from the field (17/29) in the opening half, while holding TAMUK to 18.5% (5/27) from the field in the span. Five different Lady Chaps connected from long range in the half, and they were 6-of-12 as a team from the distance. Chitsey (11 points) and Schulte (10 points) were each in double figures in the half, and a Lady Chaps 20-8 scoring advantage in the second quarter provided LCU a 45-17 halftime lead.

TAMUK went a span of nearly 17 minutes (16:58) without a field goal and missed 25 consecutive attempts. The 25-straight misses were part of a stretch in which they were 1-of-29 (3.4%) and 3-of-40 (7.5%) from the field. LCU’s 24-0 run was during the Javelinas offensive silence, and it included a third quarter scoring advantage of 15-0 to take a 60-17 lead into the final quarter.

LCU’s largest lead was 67-20 following a Brylee Winfrey old fashioned three-point play with six minutes remaining in regulation. Despite the sluggish shooting, TAMUK finished the game making four of their final nine shot attempts.

The Javelinas finished the game 17.2% (10-of-58) from the field. The mark was the lowest shooting mark by an LCU opponent this season and the lowest since LCU held TAMIU to 12.5% on Feb. 9, 2019 (TAMIU was held to 19 points in that game).

The Lady Chaps shot a mark 32.8% better, shooting 50% (28/56) from the field. LCU shot at least 50% for the sixth time in the last seven games. Looking in-depth, LCU had a 34-14 scoring advantage in paint-scoring, 18-4 in points-off-turnovers (despite committing two more turnovers than TAMUK), and 16-4 in second-chance scoring.

LCU played all 14 players on their roster. No player played more than 17:15 and every player played at least 7:23. Chitsey led all scorers with 15 points (off 7-of-10 shooting). Schulte was LCU’s only other player to finish in double-figures (10 points).

The meeting was the first ever between the two programs. With Michael Madrid coaching TAMUK, the game also marked the first time LCU head coach Steve Gomez had ever coached against one of his former assistants. Madrid coached at LCU under Gomez from 2005 to 2010. His TAMUK squad falls to 4-18 overall and 3-17 in LSC play this season.

LCU improves to 23-3 overall, and they are now 17-3 in conference. The win marked their seventh consecutive overall victory.

TURNING POINT

Allie Schulte hit a pair of three-pointers in the opening quarter. Her second trey began a sequence in which LCU was 8-of-9 from the field. Four of the eight field goals were from three-point range. TAMUK had two made field goals over the same span.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

LCU outscored TAMUK 15-0 in the third quarter. It is first time this season LCU has shutout a team in a single quarter and the second time they have done it since quarters were brought into the rules in 2015-16. The last time they had shutout an opponent in scoring during a period was Feb. 9, 2019 in Laredo, Texas.

WHAT’S NEXT

LCU hits the road Thursday, heading to Odessa, Texas to face Texas-Permian Basin for a LSC divisional contest. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. inside Falcon Dome.

