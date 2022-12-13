DENTON, Texas – Former Texas Tech and Shallowater standout Eric Morris has been hired as the 20th head coach in North Texas history.

“We are truly excited to welcome Coach Eric Morris and his family to North Texas,” Athletic Director Jared MosleyMosley said in a press release. “From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference.”

Morris spent the past season at Washington State as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He previously served as head coach at Incarnate Word in San Antonio for four seasons from 2018-21.

“I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas,” Morris said in a press release. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and President Smatresk to lead UNT Football into a new era in The American. As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program. My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

Morris’ Washington state offense ranked first in the Pac 12 and 10th nationally in red-zone efficiency, scoring 91.5 percent of its trips inside the 20.

During his time in San Antonio, Morris posted a 24-18 record and orchestrated an offense that finished in the top 10 nationally for total offense in three of his four seasons, including leading the nation in 2020-21 at 552.3 yards per game. His teams finished in the top five in scoring both of his final two seasons, third in 2020-21 (42.0 ppg) and fifth in 2021 at 39.5 ppg.

Morris was a versatile, all-around player during his four seasons as a Red Raider wide receiver (2005-08). He was an All-Big 12 punt returner as a senior and was also a member of the 2007 Academic All-Big 12 first team.

Morris arrived at Tech following a stellar prep career at Shallowater High School, where he was named the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal All-South Plains Super Team Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2003.

Morris received his bachelor’s degree in communications studies from Texas Tech in 2008. He and his wife, Maggie, are parents to two sons, Nicholas and George.

