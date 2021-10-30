Oklahoma tops Texas Tech 52-21, Smith comes in at QB

Texas Tech defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) grabs Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Texas Tech lost 52-21 to No. 4 Oklahoma Saturday, falling to 5-4 on the season and 2-4 in Big 12 play.

Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams was dominant, passing for 402 yards and six touchdowns. Texas Tech managed just one stop, on OU’s first drive of the game.

Frenship product Donovan Smith took over at quarterback for the Red Raiders after starter Henry Colombi was tackled along the sideline in the second quarter.

Smith turned the ball over twice, but led two touchdown drives. He completed 17 of 22 passes on the day for 192 yards and threw a touchdown.

Red Raider wide receiver Erik Ezukanma had eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Up next, Texas Tech will have a bye week before welcoming No. 22 Iowa State to Lubbock on November 13.