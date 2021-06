OLTON, Texas — The Olton Mustangs released their football schedule for the 2021 season.

Olton will head to New Mexico for a game at Texico on September 10. The Mustangs will have senior night against West Texas High on October 29.

Read the full schedule below.

8/27: @ Sudan

9/3: vs. Dimmitt

9/10: @ Texico (New Mexico)

9/17: BYE WEEK

9/24: vs. Hale Center

10/1: @ Smyer

10/8: vs. Panhandle

10/15: vs. Boys Ranch

10/22: @ Sanford-Fritch

10/29: vs. West Texas High (Senior Night)

11/5: @ Farwell