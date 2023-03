LUBBOCK, TX- The Texas Tech Lady Raiders will begin their postseason journey Thursday night against UTEP in the opening round of the Women’s NIT, making this the last ride for five seniors a part of this year’s team.

KLBK Sports sat down with Texas Tech Senior Guard Tatum Veitenheimer as she reflects on her college hoops career as she expresses on how being a Lady Raider has molded her into the person and player she is today.