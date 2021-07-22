Patton Springs 2021 Football Schedule

AFTON, Texas — The Patton Springs Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Rangers open the season hosting Vernon Northside on August 27. They’ll have a tough road trip, facing number one Motley County on October 15. Senior Night is November 5 when Guthrie comes to town for the last game of the regular season.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27 – vs. Vernon Northside
9/2 – vs. Wildorado
9/10 – vs. Rule
9/17 – vs. Loop
9/24 – OPEN 10/1 – @ Benjamin
10/8 – OPEN
10/15 – @ Motley County
10/22 – vs. Southland
10/29 – @ Jayton
11/5 – vs. Guthrie (Senior Night)