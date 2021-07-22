Patton Springs 2021 Football Schedule

AFTON, Texas — The Patton Springs Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Rangers open the season hosting Vernon Northside on August 27. They’ll have a tough road trip, facing number one Motley County on October 15. Senior Night is November 5 when Guthrie comes to town for the last game of the regular season.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – vs. Vernon Northside

9/2 – vs. Wildorado

9/10 – vs. Rule

9/17 – vs. Loop

9/24 – OPEN 10/1 – @ Benjamin

10/8 – OPEN

10/15 – @ Motley County

10/22 – vs. Southland

10/29 – @ Jayton

11/5 – vs. Guthrie (Senior Night)