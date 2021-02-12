Perfect season continues for LCU with 101-61 win over Western New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas — Todd Duncan and the Lubbock Christian University Chaps continue their historic season, recording a program best 14-0 record.

On Friday night, the Chaps won their second game against Western New Mexico University, 101-61. The last time LCU had previously reached triple-digit mark was on January 4, 2019.

Senior forward Parker Hicks led the way with 22 points, followed by Lloyd Daniels with 18.

The Chaps shot 57.9 from the field, and scored 21 points off 11 Mustang turnovers.

LCU’s next game was scheduled for Monday against Texas A&M-Commerce, but due to travel safety and weather concerns, both the men’s and women’s games are canceled.



Monday was the second attempt at rescheduling the original Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 playing dates. LCU continues to explore available dates to schedule additional games, but finding a makeup date involving the two programs appears unlikely.