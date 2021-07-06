Petersburg 2021 Football Schedule

PETERSBURG, Texas — Petersburg Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Buffaloes will open their season hosting Spur on August 27, and finish with a matchup against Lorenzo for Senior Night on October 29.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27 – vs. Spur
9/3 – vs. Valley
9/10 – @ Paducah
9/17 – @ Whiteface
9/24 – vs. Jayton
10/1 – @ Motley County
10/8 – @ Nazareth
10/15 – vs. Kress (Homecoming)
10/22 – @ Springlake-Earth
10/29 – vs. Lorenzo (Senior Night)
11/5 – BYE