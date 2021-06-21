Plains Cowboys 2021 football schedule

PLAINS, Texas — The Plains Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Cowboys will have Homecoming on September 3 against Smyer. Senior night will be October 29 against McCamey. Plains will have a “Pink Out” for its October 15 game against Morton.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27: at Tahoka
9/3: vs. Smyer (Homecoming)
9/10: @ New Home
9/17: vs. Lockney
9/24: @ Ralls
10/1: BYE WEEK
10/8: vs. Iraan
10/15: vs. Morton (Pink Out)
10/22: @ Seagraves
10/29: vs. McCamey (Senior Night)
11/5: @ Wink