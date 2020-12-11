Post Antelopes advance to 2A-Division 1 State Championship

For the second year in a row, the Post Antelopes are headed back to the 2A-Division 1 State Championship.

On Thursday night the #3 Antelopes defeated #7 Crawford in the State Semi-Final round of the playoffs 28-14.

Post would lead 21-7 heading into the half but the Pirates would get within seven, trailing 21-14 in the third quarter.

Crawford would look to tie up the score in the fourth, but Post senior Nathan McDaniel would have a key interception that would lead to an Antelope touchdown that would seal the victory.

The (15-0) Antelopes will face (13-0) Shiner next Thursday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.