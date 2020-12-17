Post Antelopes fall short in state championship, losing to Shiner 42-20.

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Thursday, the Post Antelopes fell short to Shiner in the Class 2A, Division I state championship, losing 42-20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Following a perfect 15-0 2020 season, the Antelopes returned to the state title game for the second year in a row. Last season, Post dropped the game to Refugio 28-7.

In the first quarter, Post quarterback and Head Coach Michael Pittman’s son, Slayden, would go down with a leg injury and be out for the remainder of the game.

Senior Avery Clarkson would step in at the quarterback position, and would make it a game with the help of wide receiver Nathan McDaniel. McDaniel leading the way, scoring twice before the half, with a pair of 78-yard and 35-yard touchdown runs.

Shiner would lead 21-20 at halftime.

Following a string of Post penalties, and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, Shiner would pull ahead 28-20 and would capitalize on their momentum.

In the fourth quarter, Comanches would take advantage of an interception, scoring again and extending sealing Post’s fate 42-20.

The Post Antelopes finish the season 15-1.