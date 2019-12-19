Post falls to Refugio in state championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Post Antelopes fell just short of a state title Wednesday, falling to Refugio 28-7.

The game was a defensive battle for much of the first half. Post’s Ashton Jefferson drew first blood with a six-yard touchdown, but Refugio tied it before halftime.

In the second half, Refugio’s defense held strong while the Bobcats found some holes in the Post defense. Refugio led three methodical touchdown drives to go up 28-7.

Post had no answer for Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa on the ground, as he rushed for four touchdowns.

The loss was Post’s only one of the year, as the Antelopes finished the season 15-1.