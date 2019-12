SWEETWATER, Texas — Post is just two wins away from winning state after a 52-42 win over Hawley Friday.

The Antelopes closed the game out late. They led 37-36 in the third quarter but scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in the fourth to seal the win. The victory preserved a perfect season.

Next up, the Antelopes take on Valley View, which topped San Saba 14-12 to advance to the 2A Division I semifinals.