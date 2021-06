POST, Texas — Isaiah Crawford, a linebacker for Post High School, committed to Baylor for football Wednesday.

Crawford was part of a Post team that made a run to the state title game in 2020. He is on track to graduate from Post in 2023.

In addition to Baylor, Crawford has reported offers from Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Colorado and four other schools. He is rated a four-star prospect by recruiting websites 247 Sports and Rivals.