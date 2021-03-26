PREVIEW: #1 Lady Chaps seeking third national title in six years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The #1 Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps are set to face the #3 Drury Panthers on Friday night for the DII Women’s Basketball National Title.

The Lady Chaps head into the Friday night matchup coming off a 63-61 win over #20 Central Missouri in the semifinals.

Since leaving the NAIA and moving to Division II, LCU has now appeared in three National Championship games. The Lady Chaps first winning the title back in 2016 following a perfect 35-0 season, and then won again in double overtime in 2019.

For the Panthers, this is their second championship appearance in program history, and they have yet to win it all.

One of the biggest threats to the Lady Chaps will be junior guard Paige Robinson. Robinson is tied for fourth in Drury history in three-pointers made with 211. In the Panther’s last game on Wednesday against Lander, Robinson led the team with 26 points, six rebounds and three steals.

LCU has experience on their side heading into the title game, with five seniors and two juniors. Head Lady Chaps Coach Steve Gomez said having that depth on their roster is comforting because any of them can make a play when necessary.

One of those senior leaders in guard Allie Schulte. Schulte leads the team in scoring, steals and assists. The Nazareth native averaging 15 points, 2.9 steals and 3.6 assists per game.

“We’ve been through a lot together us seven, and I think that shows when things get rough and we get on each other it’s with love and we have a lot of good chemistry,” Schulte said. “We’re ready, we’re grateful to be playing as many games as we could this season, and we’re just ready to defend our title.”

Before tonight, LCU and Drury have played once before, Lady Chaps coming away with the 69-60 win in the semifinals of the 2019 Elite Eight which was played in Columbus as well.