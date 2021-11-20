Red Raiders blanked at home by Oklahoma State

Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith (7) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A week after scoring 41 points in their thrilling win over Iowa State, the Texas Tech Red Raiders were held off the scoreboard completely against No. 9 Oklahoma State Saturday.

The Cowboys’ elite defense made Donovan Smith’s life difficult all night and completely smothered Tech’s running game.

Smith finished the day 9-28 passing for just 83 yards. He also had -15 yards rushing and lost a fumble.

Texas Tech’s defense played well, but it could not overcome the Red Raiders’ lackluster offensive performance.

In the fourth quarter, Red Raider fans were whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing objects onto the field.

Texas Tech dropped to 6-5 on the year with the loss. The Red Raiders close the regular season in Waco Saturday against Baylor.