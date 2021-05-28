Red Raiders bounced from Big 12 tournament with two losses Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas Tech baseball lost to TCU and Kansas State Friday, falling out of the Big 12 tournament.

Both losses came by a score of 7-2. The Red Raiders totaled just seven hits over 18 innings in the two games.

The game against TCU was originally supposed to be played Thursday, but was postponed due to weather. Because of the postponement, the Red Raiders had to play a doubleheader Friday.

Tech starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde gave up two runs each in the first and third innings against TCU. Texas Tech got two runs back in the fifth on a two-run homer by Nate Rombach, but did not score again.

Jace Jung came to the plate as the potential tying run in the eighth inning, but TCU closer Haylen Green retired him and Cole Stilwell to end the threat.

Kansas State took a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning in the Red Raiders’ second game of the day. Tech starter Micah Dallas gave up six runs in 3.2 innings of work. The offense scored two runs in the fourth, but went hitless from the fifth to eighth inning.

Up next, Texas Tech will wait to see what seed it is given ahead of regionals next week.