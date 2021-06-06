Red Raiders clinch trip to Super Regionals with victory over UCLA

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech baseball team beat UCLA 8-2 Sunday, winning the Lubbock Regional with a perfect 3-0 record.

The win marks the fourth time in the last five NCAA Tournaments that the Red Raiders have advanced to Super Regionals.

Mason Montgomery got the start and allowed just one earned run in five innings. He struck out eight Bruins.

The Texas Tech offense scored three runs each in the third and fifth innings. Easton Murrell had an RBI single in both frames.

Kurt Wilson, one of the heroes Sunday night, added two more hits and two more RBI in Sunday’s win.

The Red Raiders next challenge is the Super Regional, in which they will host either Stanford or UC-Irvine next weekend.