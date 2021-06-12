Red Raiders eliminated from NCAA Tournament with loss to Stanford

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s season came to an end Saturday in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Red Raiders lost Game 2 of their series with Stanford 9-0. They lost Game 1 of the series 15-3 Friday.

Texas Tech managed just two hits against Cardinal pitching Saturday, both of which came from designated hitter Cole Stilwell.

Stanford hit four home runs in the game. Center fielder Brock Jones was responsible for three of them, one of which was a grand slam in the sixth inning. Designated hitter Tommy Troy added a two-run shot in the second.

Red Raiders starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde gave up three runs in 3.2 innings of work. Micah Dallas, Ryan Sublette and Connor Queen finished the game.

Texas Tech finished the season with a 39-17 record. It was only the second time in the past five NCAA Tournaments that the team did not make the College World Series.