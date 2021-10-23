Red Raiders fall to 5-3 in 25-24 loss to Kansas State

Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech was shut out in the second half of its game against Kansas State Saturday, blowing a late lead and falling 25-24 to the Wildcats.

The Red Raiders got up 14-0 early, propelled by a long Erik Ezukanma touchdown and a forced fumble on a kickoff return.

SaRodorick Thompson had two touchdowns in the half and Texas Tech led 24-10 at the midway point.

From there, it all fell apart. The Red Raiders failed to score in the second half and allowed a safety and two touchdowns. Defensive lineman Devin Drew committed a hands-to-the-face penalty on 3rd-and-34, allowing the Wildcats to extend a drive that would turn into the go-ahead touchdown.

On Texas Tech’s final drive, quarterback Henry Colombi was sacked on third and fourth down.

The Red Raiders dropped to 5-3 with the loss. They play Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday before their bye week.