Red Raiders fall to 5-3 in 25-24 loss to Kansas State

KLBK Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks (28) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech was shut out in the second half of its game against Kansas State Saturday, blowing a late lead and falling 25-24 to the Wildcats.

The Red Raiders got up 14-0 early, propelled by a long Erik Ezukanma touchdown and a forced fumble on a kickoff return.

SaRodorick Thompson had two touchdowns in the half and Texas Tech led 24-10 at the midway point.

From there, it all fell apart. The Red Raiders failed to score in the second half and allowed a safety and two touchdowns. Defensive lineman Devin Drew committed a hands-to-the-face penalty on 3rd-and-34, allowing the Wildcats to extend a drive that would turn into the go-ahead touchdown.

On Texas Tech’s final drive, quarterback Henry Colombi was sacked on third and fourth down.

The Red Raiders dropped to 5-3 with the loss. They play Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday before their bye week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar