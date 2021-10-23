Red Raiders fall to 5-3 in 25-24 loss to Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech was shut out in the second half of its game against Kansas State Saturday, blowing a late lead and falling 25-24 to the Wildcats.
The Red Raiders got up 14-0 early, propelled by a long Erik Ezukanma touchdown and a forced fumble on a kickoff return.
SaRodorick Thompson had two touchdowns in the half and Texas Tech led 24-10 at the midway point.
From there, it all fell apart. The Red Raiders failed to score in the second half and allowed a safety and two touchdowns. Defensive lineman Devin Drew committed a hands-to-the-face penalty on 3rd-and-34, allowing the Wildcats to extend a drive that would turn into the go-ahead touchdown.
On Texas Tech’s final drive, quarterback Henry Colombi was sacked on third and fourth down.
The Red Raiders dropped to 5-3 with the loss. They play Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday before their bye week.