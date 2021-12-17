Red Raiders set for top 25 battle with Gonzaga Saturday, live on KLBK

Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards drives to the basket around Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke during the second half of the West Regional final in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PHOENIX — No. 25 Texas Tech men’s basketball is set for its biggest game of the young season Saturday when the Red Raiders square off against No. 5 Gonzaga at noon central time in Phoenix. The game will be shown on KLBK.

Texas Tech started its season 8-1, with its lone loss coming in a hard-fought game against Providence. The Red Raiders’ most impressive win of the season came December 7, when they knocked off No. 13 Tennessee in overtime.

Mark Adams’ group is dealing with some injuries. Adams said after Tuesday’s win over Arkansas State that guard Mylik Wilson will likely miss multiple games with a knee injury. Leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. left that game with back spasms, but Adams said he was hopeful Shannon could return to the floor in the next few days.

The Bulldogs pose a formidable opponent, led by the twin-tower duo of 2021 NCAA Tournament star Drew Timme and the No. 1 prospect in ESPN’s 2021 recruiting rankings, Chet Holmgren.

Gonzaga enters Saturday’s game sporting an 8-2 record. Both of their losses have come to opponents currently ranked in the top six of the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll: No. 2 Duke and No. 6 Alabama. The Zags have wins over two opponents that are currently ranked: No. 4 UCLA and No. 17 Texas.

These two squads have some history with one another. In 2019, the Red Raiders beat Gonzaga 75-69 in the Elite 8, advancing to their first Final Four in program history.