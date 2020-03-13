Slaton football coach Jeff Caffey resigns after two seasons

SLATON, Texas — Slaton head football coach Jeff Caffey has resigned after coaching the team for two seasons, Caffey confirmed to everythinglubbock.com.

“My time in Slaton with the Tigers and Tigerettes where the highlight of my career!!!” Caffey said in a text to KLBK. “I love the kids, the school, and the community! It’s special place!!! I will miss everyone dearly!!”

The Tigers advanced to the area round of the playoffs in both of his seasons at the helm. They went 6-6 last season and 9-5 in 2018.