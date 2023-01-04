LUBBOCK, Texas – After two years at Mississippi State, former Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Roberston appeared in five games this season as a redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs and completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 23 yards.

The former Mustangs quarterback was a four-star prospect by all four major recruiting services.

Robertson committed to Mississippi State and Mike Leach on March 31, 2020.

During his Coronado career, Robertson had 813 completions for 11,302 yards and 135 touchdowns, each of which ranks in the top 15 in Texas high school football history.

In his senior season, Robertson helped lead the Mustangs to the Class 5A regional semifinals and was named the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year.