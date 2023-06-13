LUBBOCK, Texas – Trinity Christian School is turning to a familiar face to lead its baseball program.

Devin Rocha was named varsity baseball head coach by the school on Tuesday.

This will be Rocha’s second tenure with the Lions. He served as head coach from 2011-14.

After four years as camp and clinic coordinator and head instructor at D-BAT Lubbock, Rocha returned to coach his alma mater Roosevelt High School in 2018.

In 2020 he moved to Lubbock ISD, where he served as the Athletic Coordinator for McCool Academy. Rocha is entering his 16th year in leadership as an educator and coach.

Rocha takes over for Justin Phillips, who spent the last eight seasons as the Lions head coach.

(A Trinity Christian School press release contributed to this report.)