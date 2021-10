LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a thrilling, 58-56 victory over Abernathy Friday, the Roosevelt Eagles were named the Class 3A Team of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Eagles jumped up to the No. 7 spot among 3A – Division 2 teams in DCTF’s weekly rankings.

Roosevelt is a perfect 8-0 on the season. Its next game is against Coahoma Friday. It is the team’s first 8-0 start since 1986.