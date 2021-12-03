Roosevelt tops Abernathy to advance to state semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Roosevelt Eagles are headed to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Roosevelt met Abernathy under the lights at Jones AT&T Stadium Friday and executed their triple-option offense flawlessly, winning by a final score of 36-14.

The Eagles used that signature triple-option running game to move the chains, control time of possession and convert on short yardage. Their standout offensive line cleared space for runners and quarterback Alex Trevino made sound decisions with the ball. He scored four of the five Eagles touchdowns.

Roosevelt scored first on a 9-yard J.J. Diaz run in the first quarter. They added a second touchdown when Alex Trevino scampered in from 44 yards out in the second period.

Abernathy had chances to score in the first half but could not capitalize. The Antelopes failed to score after star Anthony White recovered an Eagle fumble in the second quarter. Later, Roosevelt stopped them at the goal line in the final seconds of the first half.

The Eagles opened the second half with a signature drive, killing 8:30 of clock and running 14 plays on their way to the end zone. After that, the Antelopes gave them a scare.

Quarterback Jess Hoel hit Jaxson Wiley for a 43-yard touchdown. Roosevelt couldn’t score on its next drive and a botched punt set up the Antelopes with great field position.

That’s when Roosevelt’s defense made a play. Calvin Murphy intercepted a Hoel pass in the end zone and ran it back to Roosevelt’s 39-yard line. That set up a 30-yard touchdown from Trevino, which essentially iced the contest.

Roosevelt’s state semifinal game will be against the winner of Holiday and Gunter.