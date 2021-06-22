Seagraves 2021 football schedule

SEAGRAVES, Texas — The Seagraves Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Eagles will open their season at home against Hale Center on August 27 and will have Homecoming September 10 against Ralls. Senior night will be October 29 against Morton.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27: vs. Hale Center
9/3: @ Tahoka
9/10: vs. Ralls (Homecoming)
9/17: @ Smyer
9/23: vs. Tornillo (@ Pecos)
10/1: BYE WEEK
10/8: vs. Wink
10/15: @ Iraan
10/22: vs. Plains
10/29: vs. Morton (Senior Night)
11/5: @ McCamey