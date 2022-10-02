CANYON, Texas – Lubbock Christian came from behind to pick up a 1-1 draw against West Texas A&M on Saturday at the Pitch at Buffalo Sports Park.

In the 65th minute, Ezequiel Fidabel scored the equalizer. It was Fidabel’s first goal since recording a game winner against CSU Puebolo on Sept. 12, 2021.

The Buffs had several chances late. Chaps goalkeeper Tom Miles picked up a save in the 81st minute, another shot went off the crossbar and with 15 seconds remaining they came up empty on a corner kick.

The Chaps (3-4-3) will return to Lubbock for their first home conference match against Oklahoma Christian on at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

(Lubbock Christian University Sports Information Department contributed to this report.)