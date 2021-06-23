Seven South Plains teams appear in DCTF’s preseason rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas — Seven South Plains high school football teams were ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s 2021 preseason rankings.

The magazine ranked the top 10 teams in the two divisions of each class (1A-6A).

Two local 11-man teams appeared in the rankings. Lubbock-Cooper was ranked No. 6 in 5A Division II and New Deal was placed No. 7 in 2A Division I.

Five South Plains six-man teams were ranked.

In 1A Division I, Borden County was No. 2 and Springlake-Earth was No. 10. Motley County took the top spot in 1A Division II. Jayton and Anton followed at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.