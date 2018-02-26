Several Local Basketball Teams Still Alive in the State Tournament

Breaking News
by: KLBK Staff

Here’s a comprehensive list of some local teams with playoff games this upcoming week.

Girls State Final Four

4A

Denver City vs. San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial (3/2, 2:30 pm, Alamodome)

Boys Regional Quarterfinals

1A

Whitharral vs. New Home (2/27, 7:00 pm, Frenship High School)

Borden County vs. Rankin (2/27, 6:00 pm, Andrews High School)

2A

Morton vs. Forsan (2/27, 7:00 pm, Lamesa High School)

3A

Shallowater vs. Canadian (2/27, 6:30 pm, Amarillo High School)

4A

Levelland vs. Seminole (2/27, 6:30 pm, Rip Griffin Center)

Estacado vs. Monahans (2/26, 6:00 pm, Monahans High School)

TAPPS State Semifinals (Girls)

4A

Lubbock Christian vs. Fort Worth Lake Country (3/2, 9:00 am, University High School)

TAPPS State Semifinals (Boys)

2A

All Saints vs. Sherman Texoma Christian (3/3, 9:00 am, University High School)

