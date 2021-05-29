Shallowater beats Jim Ned 3-1, advances to regional final

MIDLAND, Texas — The Shallowater baseball team punched its ticket to the Class 3A regional finals Saturday with a 3-1 win over Jim Ned.

The Mustangs scored two runs in the third inning and another in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. Their pitching sealed the win.

Shallowater won the first game of the three-game set Thursday on a walk-off wild pitch. Jim Ned evened the series Friday before Shallowater took the rubber match Saturday.

In the regional finals. Shallowater’s opponent will be Brock, which beat Littlefield in two games to advance.

