SHALLOWATER, Texas — After more than 44 years of coaching, Shallowater girls basketball coach Chuck Darden is hanging up his whistle.

The legendary coach announced his retirement in February.

During his time coaching the Fillies, Darden racked up more than 1,000 career wins, seven state tournament appearances and two state titles. Most recently, he won state in the 2020 season.

Coach Darden has made his mark on the West Texas basketball community and has been a staple of West Texas girls basketball. He credits his success to his players because they believed in him and believed in the process.

“I think that every coach of every team is the leader but, I tell my kids all the time I don’t want to be the only leader.” Darden said. “It’s always been my hope that every player that’s played for me says I had so much fun playing for Coach Darden.”

