ABILENE, Texas — The Shallowater baseball team was eliminated from the playoffs Saturday with a 12-1 loss to Brock.

The Mustangs won the first game of the three-game series but lost the final two.

The loss came in the Regional Finals of the Class 3A playoffs, meaning Brock advanced to State Championships with its win.

The lone remaining South Plains team in the postseason is New Deal, which will begin State on Wednesday.