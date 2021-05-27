Shallowater football coach Bryan Wood leaves for Burnet

KLBK Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHALLOWATER, Texas — Shallowater ISD Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Bryan Wood is leaving the school, EverythingLubbock.com confirmed Thursday.

Wood is taking the Head Football Coach job at Burnet High School in the Austin area.

The Mustangs were excellent in Wood’s four years at the school, compiling a 39-9 record.

They went 9-1 last season and lost to Pilot Point in the Area round of the playoffs, according to MaxPreps.com.

Wood has been a football coach in Texas for 21 years, and coached at Sunray and Randall before coming to Shallowater. He has an overall record of 188-67.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar