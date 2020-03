SHALLOWATER, Texas — Shallowater girl’s basketball coach Chuck Darden was named the Texas Girls Coaches Association Coach of the Year on Friday.

Darden coached the Fillies to a state title this season, beating Woodville 61-42 in the 3A final. It is his second state title.

The Coach of the Year Award is given to the best girl’s basketball coach from Conference 1A to 4A.