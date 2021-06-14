Shallowater hires Rodney Vincent as new football coach

SHALLOWATER, Texas — Shallowater High School hired Rodney Vincent as its new football coach, sources confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com Monday.

Vincent comes from Vista Ridge High School in Cedar Park, a class 6A school near Austin. He was there for 13 years before coming to Shallowater.

“Coach Vincent rose to the top of the pool of 32 high quality applicants through his established leadership and community building as well as his successful experience in tough competition,” Shallowater Superintendent Dr. Anita Hebert said.

Vincent originally hails from Vernon, Texas. He played college football at Eastern New Mexico University and University of Central Arkansas. He was the head coach at Stephen F. Austin High School before Vista Ridge.

Shallowater finished the 2020 season with a 9-1 record. Its coach, Bryan Wood, left for Burnet High School.