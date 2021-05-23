Shallowater, Littlefield, New Deal to play in baseball regional semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three Lubbock-area high school baseball teams will play in the regional semifinals starting Thursday.

At the 3A level, Shallowater will take on No. 2 Jim Ned and Littlefield will play No. 8 Brock.

Shallowater and Jim Ned will play their series in Midland. Game 1 will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m., game 2 will be Friday at noon and game 3 will be Saturday at 5:00 p.m. if it is needed.

Littlefield will play its series at Abilene Christian University’s Crutcher Scott Field. The games will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m., Friday at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday TBD if a third game is needed.

At class 2A, New Deal and Albany will play a three-game series at Moffett Field in Snyder. The first two games will be on Thursday.

