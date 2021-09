SHALLOWATER, Texas — Shallowater Head Football Coach Rodney Vincent was named the class 3A Coach of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the magazine announced Tuesday.

Shallowater beat Seminole 36-23 Friday.

Vincent was hired at Shallowater in June. He came over from Vista Ridge High School in Cedar Park. Friday marked his first win at Shallowater.

Next, Shallowater will play at Levelland on Friday.