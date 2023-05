SOFTBALL AREA ROUND

CLASS 6A

Frenship vs. Keller Central

(Mustangs Park at Midwestern State, Wichita Falls)

Game 1: Friday 5 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday 11 a.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 5A

Monterey vs. El Paso Ysleta

(Fort Stockton High School)

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Idalou vs. Brownfield

(Estacado High School)

Game 1: Friday 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday 11 a.m.

Game 3: Monday 6 p.m. (if necessary)

Littlefield vs. Bushland

(Plainview High School)

Game 1: Thursday 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 5 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Shallowater vs. Lamesa

(Maner Park at Lubbock Christian University)

Friday: 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Floydada vs. Sanford-Fritch

(West Plains High School in Amarillo)

Game 1: Friday 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday 11 a.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 1A

Borden County vs. Northside

(Abilene Cooper High School)

Game 1: Thursday 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 6 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

TAPPS

Division III

Waco Vanguard at Trinity Christian, Thursday 4:30 p.m.

Division IV

Poetry Community Christian at Lubbock Christian, Thursday 4 p.m.