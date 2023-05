Regional Quarterfinals

CLASS 5A

Monterey vs. Amarillo

(Lady Bulldogs Stadium, Plainview)

Game 1: Thursday 6 p.m.

Game 2: Friday 3 p.m.

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Idalou vs. Bushland

Game 1: Thursday 6 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper

Game 2: Friday 6 p.m. at West Plains High School

Game 3: Saturday 2 p.m. at Plainview High School (if necessary)

Lamesa vs. River Road

(Littlefield High School)

Thursday 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Ralls vs. Forsan

Game 1: Thursday 5 p.m. at Lamesa High School

Game 2: Saturday noon at Tahoka High School

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 (if necessary)

Regional Semifinals

CLASS 1A

Borden County vs. Electra

(Hermleigh High School)

Thursday 6 p.m.

TAPPS

Division III

Trinity Christian vs. Brook Hill School, Tuesday 5 p.m. at Graham HS

Division IV

Lubbock Christian vs. Coram Deo, Tuesday 7 p.m. at Hawley HS