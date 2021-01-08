South Plains High School Basketball: January 8

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the biggest game on the South Plains Friday night, the No. 1 Shallowater girls stayed undefeated with a 59-45 win over No. 2 Idalou.

The game was close in the first half, as Shallowater took a 29-26 lead into halftime, but a big third quarter gave the Fillies a cushion.

Kami Wood led Shallowater in points with 14. Taylor Moravcik added 12 points and Bree Brattain chipped in with 10 rebounds.

At Lubbock Christian, both the boys and girls teams won their games against Trinity Christian Willow Park.

The Lubbock Christian’s boys won their game 74-48, while the girls won 65-21.