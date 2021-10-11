South Plains high school football teams in the rankings: Week of Oct. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas — There was not much movement for the South Plains teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rannkings.
Anton remained at No. 6 after its victory over Whitharral. The Panthers fell out of the rankings, making way for Klondike to re-enter.
Take a look below to see which teams are ranked, as well as their most recent result and their opponent this Friday.
5A Division 2
No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper (Last Week: No. 5)
Last Week: Won 55-27 over Plainview. Next Week: at Wichita Falls Rider.
3A Division 2
Abernathy (No. 9) (Last Week: No. 9)
Last Week: Won 70-18 over Reagan County. Next Week: vs. Idalou
Idalou (No. 10) (Last Week: No. 10)
Last Week: Won 62-24 over Coahoma. Next Week: at Abernathy.
2A Division 2
New Deal (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)
Last Week: Won 48-8 over Hale Center. Next Week: vs. Post.
1A Division 1
Springlake-Earth (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)
Last Week: BYE. Next Week: at Lorenzo.
1A Division 2
Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)
Last Week: Won 90-12 over Guthrie. Next Week: vs. Patton Springs (Thursday).
Anton (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)
Last Week: Won 56-51 over Whitharral. Next Week: vs. Cotton Center.
Jayton (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)
Last Week: Won 47-0 over Southland. Next Week: BYE.
Klondike (No. 10). (Last Week: Not Ranked)
Last Week: Won 44-37 over Fort Davis. Next Week: BYE.