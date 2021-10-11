South Plains high school football teams in the rankings: Week of Oct. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas — There was not much movement for the South Plains teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rannkings.

Anton remained at No. 6 after its victory over Whitharral. The Panthers fell out of the rankings, making way for Klondike to re-enter.

Take a look below to see which teams are ranked, as well as their most recent result and their opponent this Friday.

5A Division 2

No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper (Last Week: No. 5)

Last Week: Won 55-27 over Plainview. Next Week: at Wichita Falls Rider.

3A Division 2

Abernathy (No. 9) (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: Won 70-18 over Reagan County. Next Week: vs. Idalou

Idalou (No. 10) (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: Won 62-24 over Coahoma. Next Week: at Abernathy.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 48-8 over Hale Center. Next Week: vs. Post.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: BYE. Next Week: at Lorenzo.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)

Last Week: Won 90-12 over Guthrie. Next Week: vs. Patton Springs (Thursday).

Anton (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Won 56-51 over Whitharral. Next Week: vs. Cotton Center.

Jayton (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 47-0 over Southland. Next Week: BYE.

Klondike (No. 10). (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Last Week: Won 44-37 over Fort Davis. Next Week: BYE.